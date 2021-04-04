Weight loss coach gives four ways to use those leftover Easter eggs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eggs are a big part of Easter traditions.
Kids go on egg hunts. Families dye eggs. However, once the day is done, you've got a ton of leftover hardboiled eggs.
Women's weight loss coach and health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour says eggs are full of protein and amino acids. They can speed up your metabolism and help build muscle.
She shared four ways to use those leftover eggs.
First, if you're not a fan of the yolks, she recommends tearing up the whites and adding some seasoning.
Second, consider adding them to salads. The eggs are high in protein but only have 75 calories per egg.
Third, an egg salad. Instead of making a carb-heavy sandwich, she recommends using a cracker or tortilla ship as a vehicle to eat your egg salad. Keep it open faced to eat less carbs.
And finally, try making your own bento box. Take some eggs and put them in a container along with grapes or carrots to create a snack for yourself.
