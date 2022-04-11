Easter gifts for teens, kids from the Toy Association

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Easter is Sunday, so it's go-time to fill those Easter baskets.
If you don't want to spend a lot, the Toy Association is out with the top toys, under $30.
Adrienne Appell, with the Toy Association, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about Easter options.
Bunny in a Basket is a sweet gift.
The Sky Viper Dash Nano Drone is another option for older kids.
Tonka Monster Metal Movers are nice and cheap.
The Bunny Stacker is a soft and cute stacking bunny.
A Foam Blaster is a good outdoor toy.
And teachers recommend Cubles.
