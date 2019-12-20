EB lanes of I-290 reopen after multi-vehicle crash in Addison

ADDISON, Ill. -- All lanes have reopened following a crash that initially caused a full closure on Interstate 290 near west suburban Addison.The crash happened about 6:15 a.m. in a construction zone in the eastbound lanes near Addison Road, Illinois State Police said.All lanes were initially blocked, but the left lane had reopened by about 7:15 a.m., state police said.Chopper 7HD flew over the scene as emergency vehicles made their way to the crash near Addison Road around 6:30 a.m. At least four vehicles were damaged in the crash.All lanes were open again as of 7:35 a.m., state police said. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.