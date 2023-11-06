Ex-Alderman Ed Burke's federal corruption trial begins Monday with jury selection

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke will go on trial beginning Monday in federal court on corruption charges.

Former Alderman Ed Burke faces racketeering and bribery charges, for allegedly shaking down real estate developers in exchange for legal work. He's also accused of bribery and extortion in unrelated cases.

Burke, the longest serving Chicago alderman, had represented the city's 14th Ward from 1969 until earlier this year, when he decided not to seek re-election.

When asked about the charges against him, Burke said, "I have always cooperated in investigations. I will fully cooperate in this one and I'm confident that there will be nothing found to be amiss."

The start of this trial comes nearly five years after the FBI raided his City Hall and ward offices.

Jury selection begins this morning when the trial gets underway at 9:30 a.m. It's expected to last six weeks.