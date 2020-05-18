NFL star Ed Oliver arrested on DWI charge in Texas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- Former University of Houston standout and current Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was jailed over the weekend on a DWI charge.

It happened some time after 9 p.m. Saturday on FM 242 near Patton Village in Montgomery County.

A witness called 911 to report a white Ford Super Duty pickup pulling a trailer was weaving in and out of lanes between FM 1485 and the Eastex Freeway, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's office.

After pulling Oliver over, authorities said they discovered he was impaired but it wasn't clear if alcohol was a factor. Video of the traffic stop showed Oliver undergoing a field sobriety test.

EMBED More News Videos

The Buffalo Bills player was accused of driving while impaired Saturday night in Montgomery County.



Oliver was arrested on a misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon after authorities say a pistol was found in his vehicle.

Oliver attended Westfield High School and went on to the University of Houston before he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

"We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information," a representative from the Bills organization said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this point."

What to know about Houston's Ed Oliver, NFL's newest star

How Ed Oliver feels about playing against his hometown in the playoffs
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyuniversity of houstonarrestnflbuffalo billstraffic stopdrivingdwi
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash Flood Warning issued for Chicago area
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 94K, over 4K deaths
Businesses that defy stay-at-home order to face misdemeanor, fine
Elgin shooting leaves teen dead, minor charged, officials say
Unemployment system 'glitch' publicized private data: Report
'The Last Dance' Episodes 9 and 10: How to watch and stream ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary
Report: MLB projects loss of $640,000 per game without fans
Show More
Service resumes after CTA train derailment on North Side
Churches reopen for services in defiance of Illinois' stay-at-home order
Priest draws squirt gun in fight against coronavirus
How to access Chicago-area food banks during coronavirus crisis
How to shape up your eyebrows at home
More TOP STORIES News