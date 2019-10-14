Eddie Olczyk talks new book 'Beating the Odds in Hockey and in Life'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Blackhawks player Eddie Olczyk joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about his new book and signing events.

He was a former Blackhawks player who went on to play in the Olympics, coach in the NHL and eventually became an announcer for the sport. Now Eddie Olczyk is adding author to his titles.

His new book is called, "Eddie Olczyk: Beating the Odds in Hockey and in Life."

He has been named this year's ambassador for Hockey Fights Cancer after fighting and surviving stage 3 colon cancer.

The book is filled with inspiration, a lot of humor and great statistics for anyone who loves hockey, horse racing and of course, the Blackhawks.

Olczyk is hosting two book signings:

Anderson's Bookshop
Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
123 W Jefferson Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Costco in Schaumburg
Thursday, October 19 at 11 a.m.
1375 N Meacham Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173

For more information, visit www.triumphbooks.com/EddieOlczyk.
