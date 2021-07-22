Edens Expressway shooting: 1 shot on I-94 in Skokie

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
1 shot on Edens Expressway in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was wounded in a shooting on the Edens Expressway Thursday morning in north suburban Skokie, creating a significant traffic disruption as Illinois State Police investigate.

The shooting occurred at about 4:30 a.m. south of Old Orchard Road, police said. One person who was a passenger in a car was wounded in the shooting.

The victim was taken to Skokie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

To investigate the shooting, police closed inbound lanes of the Edens at Old Orchard Road. Traffic wasbeing forced off at Old Orchard and the Old Orchard entrance to the inbound Edens is also closed.

Shortly after 6:40 a.m., all lanes were reopened to traffic.
