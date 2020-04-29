Edens Expressway shut down in Skokie as police in standoff with semi-truck driver

By
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are responding to a barricade situation on the Edens Expressway in north suburban Skokie Wednesday morning.

The incident has shut down I-94 in both directions between Dempster Street and Skokie Boulevard.

Police could be heard using a loudspeaker to communicate with the driver of a white semi-truck that is stopped on the exit ramp to Old Orchard Road. The driver was seen opening the cab's door to communicate with police before going back in and closing the door.

It is not known what led up to the standoff.

TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map



Skokie police have warned motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
skokieillinois state policetraffic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2K
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Trump signs order for meat processing plants to remain open
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler, overcast, periods of rain Wednesday
Chicagoans worry over COVID-19 affecting food supply
After direct deposit mix-ups, some IRS stimulus checks coming by mail
Show More
Teen becomes first to die of COVID-19 in Texas town
Boeing to cut 16,000 jobs after massive profit loss
Chicago doctor says lessons learned in Wuhan offer hope for Illinois
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
More TOP STORIES News