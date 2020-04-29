Edens Expressway shut down in Skokie for police activity

Cook County: The Edens Expressway (Interstate 94) is blocked in both directions between Skokie Highway and Old Orchard Road because of police activity. All lanes and ramps in both directions are blocked. #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/Mt41aV6h4F — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) April 29, 2020

Avoid the area of Old Orchard Rd. and the Edens Expressway due to Illinois State Police activity. Please find an alternate route and drive safely. — Skokie Police (@skokiepolice) April 29, 2020

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are responding to an incident on the Edens Expressway in north suburban Skokie Wednesday morning.The incident has shut down I-94 in both directions between Dempster Street and Skokie Boulevard.Skokie police have warned motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.