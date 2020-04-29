Edens Expressway shut down in Skokie for police activity

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are responding to an incident on the Edens Expressway in north suburban Skokie Wednesday morning.

The incident has shut down I-94 in both directions between Dempster Street and Skokie Boulevard.

Skokie police have warned motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

