Man found dead inside refrigerator at Edgewater Beach apartment was strangled: autopsy

CHICAGO -- A man found inside a refrigerator at his Edgewater Beach apartment was strangled, according to an autopsy.Paramedics found 58-year-old Marcus Merge unresponsive inside a fridge Thursday at about 10:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of North Sheridan Road, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.He was pronounced dead at the scene.Autopsy results released Friday found he died of strangulation and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.Officers initially responded to the building for a well-being check called in by someone from the condo association, police said.Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.