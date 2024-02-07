Detectives investigating death of 3-month-old girl in Edgewater

CHICAGO -- Detectives are conducting a death investigation after finding a 3-month-old girl unresponsive Tuesday in Edgewater.

Hazyia Henigan was found about 10:20 a.m. in an apartment building in the 6200 block of North Kenmore Avenue, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy was pending.

Police noted no one was in custody in connection with the death, but didn't provide any other details.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)