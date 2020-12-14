deadly fire

Person found dead after Edgewater fire on North Side

CHICAGO -- A person was found dead after a fire broke out Sunday in Edgewater on the North Side, officials said.

Authorities responded to the blaze about 4:35 p.m. on the second floor of a three-story building in the 1200 block of West Granville Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire was extinguished "quickly" but crews found a person, about 37 years old, who was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedgewaterbuilding firedeadly fire
DEADLY FIRE
4 killed in Cicero crash after car hits building
Elderly man, woman found dead after NW Side blaze: Chicago fire
Man killed in Bensenville lab explosion
Elderly woman dies after being pulled from Glenview house fire: officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 7,216 cases, 115 COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 vaccine scams already targeting consumers
COVID vaccine: 16K doses to arrive at Loyola University Medical Center
Family says they were kicked off flight due to 2-year-old's mask violation
Lovie Smith out as University of Illinois football head coach
15 shot, 2 killed in Chicago weekend violence
30 retailers, restaurant chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2020
Show More
Companies get creative with virtual holiday parties
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy Monday
US government agencies hacked; Russia possible culprit
Little Village fatal hit-and-run reward raised to $25K
Drive-in menorah lighting honors Hanukkah tradition amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News