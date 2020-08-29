Man wanted for groping woman in Edgewater: police

Police released surveillance images of a man wanted for groping a woman in the 5400 block of North Broadway. (Chicago Police Dept.)

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a man who is suspected of groping a woman last week in Edgewater on the North Side.

He approached the 27-year-old woman from behind about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 5400 block of North Broadway and touched her underneath her clothing, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The suspect was described as 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1 man between 22 and 32 years old, police said. He has a thin build with brown eyes and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a mask, a pastel windbreaker, baggy khaki pants and a gray, blue and white baseball cap.

The same man is suspected of stealing money from a nearby restaurant, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8200.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gropingsurveillance camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Handcuffs removed from Jacob Blake's hospital bed, lawyer says
30 Illinois counties reach COVID-19 'warning level'
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Payroll tax holiday may come with strings attached, financial experts warn
West Loop Oprah mural nearly complete
Kyle Rittenhouse's legal team says he acted in self-defense
Arrest in Streeterville attack of woman, 85
Show More
Celebrities react to death of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman
Emmett Till's legacy lives on 65 years after Chicago teen's murder
Exelon closing 2 IL nuclear plants, losing thousands of jobs
Rand Paul tweets that he was attacked by 'angry mob'
Chicago Weather: Cooler, sunny Saturday
More TOP STORIES News