Edison Park holding Turkey Trot as community mourns fallen Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez

EMBED </>More Videos

People in Edison Park plan to remember a fallen Chicago police officer as thousands gather for a turkey trot run Thursday morning.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
People in Edison Park plan to remember a fallen Chicago police officer as thousands gather for a turkey trot run Thursday morning.

The Turkey Trot 5K begins at 9:30 a.m., and the death of Officer Samuel Jimenez will be on the minds of many runners taking park.

There will be blue ribbons along the race route in honor of fallen Chicago police officer. He was one of three victims at the Mercy Hospital shooting on Monday.

His family spoke out Wednesday, sharing how they're coping. They described Jimenez as a hero.

"I loved my brother. He did what he always wanted to do...he saved a lot of lives too," said Rafael Lugo, Officer Jimenez' brother.

RELATED: Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Jimenez to be held Monday


Jimenez was a married father of three. He grew up in Edison Park, where the race is taking place.

This race benefits three charities, including the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.
The foundation provides support and assistance to the families of Chicago police officers killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

RELATED: Mercy Hospital Shooting: 4 dead, including Chicago Officer Samuel Jimenez and gunman


The funeral for Officer Jimenez will take place on Monday.

A wake is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. in Des Plaines.

The funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Chapel of St. Joseph at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Rd., Des Plaines. A private burial service will be held at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines.

To donate to the Jimenez family, individuals can give to the 100 Club of Chicago, which supports families of fallen police officers and firefighters. Click here for more information.

Mercy Hospital has created a fund to support the families of both O'Neal and Less. Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinghospitalchicago police departmentwoman killedpolice officer killedcharityChicagoBronzevilleEdison Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Jimenez to be held Monday
3 ways to survive an active shooter incident
Chicago police mourn rookie Officer Samuel Jimenez
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
Top Stories
Off-duty CPD officer fatally shoots armed robber on NW Side, police say
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
4 in critical condition, including child, after Park Manor crash
Woman in burning apartment fire drops baby to bystander in Dallas
Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade marching down State Street
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
Free Thanksgiving meals in Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Dry and cold on Thanksgiving
Show More
State police investigating Mercy Hospital shooter's gun permits
Mercy Hospital shooting sheds light on domestic violence
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
How many calories will your Thanksgiving meal cost you?
More News