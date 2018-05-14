A $1 million donation is going to completely change the look of the football field at Amundsen High School. That's not the only thing students at are excited about.Former Walgreens CEO Dan Jorndt graduated from Amundsen and his father taught at the high school for more than 20 years.Jorndt said one of his father's dreams was for four schools in Chicago to have stadiums other CPS schools can share.Jorndt and his wife Patricia wanted to make that vision happen."And a million-dollar check that my wife signed. By this time next year, you'll have a turf field at Amundsen High School," Jorndt said.There's more. Six graduating seniors were presented with $15,000 each for their academic and leadership qualities. Three staff members were also honored.CPS CEO Janice Jackson called Amundsen a rising star in Chicago, now being recognized as one of the top schools in the city.