Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CPS celebrate end of school year with rally for Safe Passage workers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot marked the end of the school year by celebrating the city's Safe Passage workers.

A team of more than 1,300 people work to keep kids safe on city streets as they head to and from school.

Mayor Lightfoot's office says the Safe Passage serves more than 75,000 students at 160 schools across the city and helps increase attendance and reduces crime on Safe Passage routes. Safe Passage was launched in 2009.

Thursday's rally got underway at 10 a.m. on the South Side at Chicago State University, 9501 S King Drive.
