chicago public schools

CPS deadline for families to choose in-school, remote learning preference Monday

The district is planning to bring kids back into buildings next month, starting with pre-K and cluster classes
By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago public school parents have until Monday to complete their "learning preference" form.

The form is designed to tell the district whether parents want their students in school or learning remotely.

RELATED: Chicago Public Schools reopening in-person learning starting in January, school district announces

CPS said pre-K and students enrolled in intensive and moderate cluster classrooms will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11, while K-8 grade students will return on Feb. 1. High school instruction will remain remote.

CPS said pre-K and students enrolled in intensive and moderate cluster classrooms will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11; K-8 grade on Feb. 1.



The district said they chose the date because it provides minimal disruptions for the transition back into the classroom, and because it will allow students to quarantine following the holidays.

CPS CEO on return to in-person learning


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Janice Jackson, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools said the district feels it's safe to being in-person-learning as COVID-19 infection rates are at a record high.



The school district assured families they have a robust safety plan for students next year, but parent groups and teachers said it needs more details, and a solution that involves their concerns.

CPS said that international data shows that schools can operate in-person learning safely even while COVID-19 community spread is elevated, but they are hoping the curve will have flattened by the time they plan to bring students back into the classroom.

CPS will also provide comprehensive testing in coordination with the Chicago Department of Public Health. Free tests will be provided for students and staff who are symptomatic or who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. School-based staff members will also be tested regularly through a surveillance testing plan, in order to help identify any undetected spread of the virus.

The teachers union has said they are against returning to in-person learning, because of the risk of COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagohealthschoolscoronavirus chicagocoronaviruschicago public schoolscpscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Deadline for CPS 'learning preference' form Monday
CPS CEO on return to in-person learning
South Side principal surprised in Pilsen
Obama surprises thousands of CPS students in virtual assembly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials anticipate vaccine approval, urge continued mitigation efforts
IL driver facilities to stay closed through early Jan.
Trump administration ratchets up federal executions as presidency ends
40 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
$34K reward offered in shooting death of retired Chicago firefighter
Gary carjacking victim surprised with new car
Soldier Field transforms parking lot into Santa's Garage and Drive-In Experience
Show More
Rudy Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID test
IL reports 7,598 new COVID-19 cases, 76 deaths reported
A gift you give yourself: self-care
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, quiet Monday
Wife of Chicago 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19 also dies from virus
More TOP STORIES News