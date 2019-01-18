11-year-old boy starts college career at Southern University

Elijah Precciely started something new this week: college. The 11-year-old just started his undergraduate career at Southern University in Louisiana.

"Act like your life depends on it, because it does. When you learn, you've increased your life."