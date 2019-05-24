Education

14-year-old accepted to college

ATLANTA -- A Georgia teen will start her freshman year at university this fall as the youngest student in her college's history.

Fourteen-year-old Sydney Wilson has been a standout student all her life.

She started taking high school classes at the age of 10.

A few months ago, she applied to Spelman College, the famed historically black women's college in Atlanta. She learned just two weeks ago that she got in.

Wilson plans to live on campus like the other students, but she's not worried about the age gap.

"I've been with the older kids all my life, so socially, I don't think it will be a problem for me," Wilson said.

Wilson says she wants to major in biology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcollegeteenageru.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Memorial Day weekend off to rainy start
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
Home invader shot in Uptown, police say
14 treated after hazmat situation at Lincolnshire pool
Teen arrested in attack on off-duty firefighter defending elderly couple
Woman relieved after 'brain tumor' turns out to be parasite
Study: Women more productive if office temp is warmer
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, evening storms Friday
Convicted sex offender found guilty of 1992 murder of Skokie teen
Chicago beaches open for season
Record number expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend
Theresa May resigns as party leader, prime minister
More TOP STORIES News