EDUCATION

2 CPS principals removed for possible mishandling of sex abuse allegations

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two Chicago high school principals were removed from their positions Monday as a result of the district's investigation into the handling of sexual abuse by staffers involving students.

Sheldon House, of Simeon Career Academy, and Armando Rodriguez, of Goode STEM Academy, were removed from their positions after "initial findings that suggest they did not effectively safeguard their students. Investigations into both cases remain ongoing, and we will keep the school communities updated as this process moves forward," according to a statement by Janice Jackson, the CEO of the Chicago Public Schools.

House was removed from his duties at Simeon after an audit found systemic issues in Simeon's handling of background checks of athletic volunteers.

During the audit, CPS became aware of a new allegation of sexual abuse by a Simeon volunteer, which was not handled in accordance with CPS policy. The volunteer has since been barred from the school as the district investigates the allegation.

Retired CPS principal Patricia Woodson will serve as Simeon's administrator in charge until a new principal is selected by the Local School Council.

At Goode STEM, Rodriguez was reassigned pending an investigation into his handling of a sexual abuse allegation by a student. In early June, CPS immediately removed a teacher from the school after the allegation.

Both CPS and DCFS are investigating the allegation.

David Gilligan, a retired principal from Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, will take over as Goode's administrator in charge until a new principal is selected by the Local School Council.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchicago public schoolssex abuseprincipalChicagoChathamAshburn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
Study: Most Illinois kindergarteners weren't ready in 2017
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to NC school
More Education
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Show More
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
More News