Coronavirus update: 2 Kane County schools closed for cleaning amid COVID-19 concerns, Lombard schools to reopen Thursday

District 300 officials notified parents that Dundee-Crown High School and Perry Elementary School, both in Carpentersville, will be closed Thursday and Friday after a student who attends Dundee-Crown and their family were told to self-quarantine by the McHenry County Health Department.
The student and family are under self-quarantine as they await test results for another immediate family member, school officials said. The entire family has been screened for COVID-19 as a precaution.
School officials said the student has not shown any signs or symptoms of the virus, but schools are being closed for two days as a precautionary measure to minimize the possibility of community spread and for the buildings to undergo disinfecting.
School officials said the student has not attended any large gatherings or school events in the last few weeks.
All after school activities were canceled from Wednesday, March 11 through Sunday, March 15.
Classes at Lombard School District 44 were canceled Wednesday as crews conducted a deep clean on the eight schools in the district. The district also cancelled after-school activities.
School officials said the DuPage County Health Department advised them that an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended a volleyball game at Glenn Westlake Middle School on March 4. The school was informed Tuesday.
"The DuPage County Health Department advised us is that you don't need to close school because there is not an active threat in the community, but what you do have to make sure you do is conduct this above and beyond cleaning procedure," said Jennifer Nimke, District 44 director of communications.
School officials said anyone who was at the volleyball game last week should self-monitor for symptoms until March 18.
Chicago area schools closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
"So we are working with licensed cleaning professionals which basically means that they use hospital grade cleaning equipment and disinfectant. It sort of offers that extra layer of protection in our building," Nimke said.
Chicago Public Schools has said they have no plans for widespread closures at this point.
Meanwhile, some area residents think closing all the district schools is going a bit far.
"I understand the unknown of things, but you know, everyone's trying to calm everybody down," said Dean Kirchhoff a resident near District 44.
Several schools in Chicago and the suburbs have announced temporary closures due to the novel coronavirus, but Chicago Public Schools say they have no plans for any widespread closures right now. Chicago Teachers Union officials joined members of other local unions and elected officials Wednesday morning in laying out a platform of "common good reforms" to protect the health and well-being of workers and families amid possible COVID-19-related closures.
WATCH: UNION MEMBERS LAY OUT 'COMMON GOOD REFORMS' AMID CONCERN OF COVID-19 CLOSURES
In Chicago, Vaughn and Resurrection high schools remained closed over concerns about the virus, but Loyola Academy in Wilmette has re-opened.
Parents and students also returned to Bernard Zell Day School in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The private Jewish school closed Tuesday to deep clean after learning that a parent of a student tested positive for COVID-19.
"They do a good job of cleaning up and sanitizing and all that," said Bernard Zell parent Amanda Portes.
"I feel confident that the school management is handling the situation very well. They have kept up informed," said Bernard Zell parent Ferit Hurdogan.
Most Illinois colleges and universities are not taking steps as drastic as places like Harvard and University of California at Berkeley, which have suspended all in-person classes, but they're following CDC guidelines in quarantining those who have studied abroad in places hard-hit by COVID-19.
"There is a robust team that are assimilating all this information, trying to make good decisions based on risk, but the ultimate goal is to try to continue as much of our mission, academic, research, healthcare mission as we can," said John Coronado, vice chancellor of administration and services at UIC.
The same goes for DePaul University, where students have been judged not to be at risk from an exposure at CineSpace, the commercial studios where DePaul conducts its film program. A producer from the Fox show NEXT who had COVID-19 visited CineSpace after her diagnosis.
"Students who use DePaul's facilities do not share public spaces, such as restrooms, with other sound stages," the university said in a statement.
Loyola University, Northwestern University and the University of Chicago are taking similar approaches, striking task forces, suspending faculty-led study abroad programs at least for spring, and, in the case of U of C, suspending non-essential travel until at least April 15.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.