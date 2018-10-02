24 Illinois schools receive National Blue Ribbon honor

Twenty four schools in Illinois have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools.The schools were recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups."I'm pleased to celebrate with you as your school is named a National Blue Ribbon School," said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. "We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives. Congratulations on your students' accomplishments and for your extraordinary commitment to meeting their unique needs."School list:Aviston Elementary School, AvistonButterfield Elementary School, LombardCardinal Joseph Bernardin Catholic School, Orland HillsEdison Regional Gifted Center, ChicagoEvergreen Elementary School, Carol StreamGeorge Washington Elementary School, Park RidgeGiant City Community Consolidated School District 130, CarbondaleGwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy, ChicagoHickory Creek Middle School, FrankfortHynes Elementary School, Morton GroveLibertyville High School, LibertyvilleMeridian School, Buffalo GroveNaperville North High School, NapervilleParkview Elementary School, ColumbiaPeoria Christian High School, PeoriaProviso Math And Science Academy, Forest ParkQueen Of All Saints School, ChicagoSacred Heart School, WinnetkaSaint Bede Elementary School, InglesideSaint Francis de Sales Schoo, Lake ZurichSaint Francis Xavier School, WilmetteSaint Therese Chinese Catholic School, ChicagoSouth Park Elementary School, DeerfieldTremont Elementary School, Tremont