24 Illinois schools receive National Blue Ribbon honor

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Twenty four schools in Illinois have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The schools were recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.

"I'm pleased to celebrate with you as your school is named a National Blue Ribbon School," said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. "We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives. Congratulations on your students' accomplishments and for your extraordinary commitment to meeting their unique needs."

School list:
Aviston Elementary School, Aviston
Butterfield Elementary School, Lombard
Cardinal Joseph Bernardin Catholic School, Orland Hills
Edison Regional Gifted Center, Chicago
Evergreen Elementary School, Carol Stream
George Washington Elementary School, Park Ridge
Giant City Community Consolidated School District 130, Carbondale

Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy, Chicago
Hickory Creek Middle School, Frankfort
Hynes Elementary School, Morton Grove
Libertyville High School, Libertyville
Meridian School, Buffalo Grove
Naperville North High School, Naperville
Parkview Elementary School, Columbia
Peoria Christian High School, Peoria
Proviso Math And Science Academy, Forest Park

Queen Of All Saints School, Chicago
Sacred Heart School, Winnetka
Saint Bede Elementary School, Ingleside
Saint Francis de Sales Schoo, Lake Zurich
Saint Francis Xavier School, Wilmette
Saint Therese Chinese Catholic School, Chicago
South Park Elementary School, Deerfield
Tremont Elementary School, Tremont
