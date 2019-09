25 Illinois schools receive prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The U.S. Department of Education has named 25 schools in Illinois as recipients of the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools award this year.The federal agency announced its list of schools recognized for academic excellence on Thursday.Of the 25 schools named in Illinois, 16 of them are public schools.Two of the schools were recognized for their progress closing achievement gaps among student groups, while the remainder were honored for their overall academic performance.U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will honor all of the 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14-15.Here's a list of the 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Illinois:For profiles of the 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools, click here