SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The U.S. Department of Education has named 25 schools in Illinois as recipients of the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools award this year.
The federal agency announced its list of schools recognized for academic excellence on Thursday.
Of the 25 schools named in Illinois, 16 of them are public schools.
Two of the schools were recognized for their progress closing achievement gaps among student groups, while the remainder were honored for their overall academic performance.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will honor all of the 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14-15.
Here's a list of the 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Illinois:
Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire
Alphonsus Academy & Center For The Arts in Chicago
Banner Elementary School in Dunlap
Bannockburn School in Bannockburn
Columbus Elementary School in Edwardsville
Eastview Elementary School in Algonquin
Glen Oaks Elementary School in Hickory Hills
Hawthorn Elementary School South in Vernon Hills
Ivy Hall Elementary School in Buffalo Grove
Ivy Hill Elementary School in Arlington Heights
Kingsley Elementary School in Naperville
Madison Elementary School in Hinsdale
Maine South High School in Park Ridge
Old St. Mary's School in Chicago
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy in Chicago
Prescott Elementary School in Chicago
Roslyn Road Elementary School in Barrington
Saint Benedict Preparatory School in Chicago
Saint Raymond School in Mount Prospect
Saints Cyril and Methodius School in Lemont
St. Athanasius School in Evanston
Timothy Christian High School in Elmhurst
Tri-Valley Middle School in Downs
Wheaton Academy in West Chicago
William Fremd High School in Palatine
For profiles of the 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools, click here.
25 Illinois schools receive prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools award
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News