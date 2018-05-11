CHICAGO PROUD

3 members of same family graduate from UIC College of Education

EMBED </>More Videos

Three family members were awarded diplomas at UIC are making Chicago proud, not just because they earned degrees but because of how they're using them. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three family members were awarded diplomas at UIC are making Chicago proud, not just because they earned degrees but because of how they're using them.

Eddie Taylor, Jr., his brother Evan Taylor and Evan's wife Kara Taylor are celebrating a major milestone Friday night, graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago's College of Education.

Eddie and Evan have earned their master's degree, while Kara has earned her PhD.

"I don't know if I am going to do a Wakanda or some type of dance move," Evan said of his graduation ceremony.

"I really love family and the dynamics of family, so it is really special for me to be graduating with my brother and sister-in-law. It's almost like our graduation, but we invited the rest of the college here with us," Eddie said.

"It's so surreal. It's been a journey. It's been six years. I am just so thankful I got through it," Kara said.

And in the process, Kara found the love of her life on campus; Evan.

"We learned about each other as teachers and from there we just fell in love," she said.

Evan and Kara work for Chicago Public Schools. Eddie hopes to follow in their footsteps.

"I feel as if being in the classroom and being an advocate for the students, especially in the field of science, opening up their minds to the opportunities that science can give and let them know those opportunities aren't restricted to certain races or certain people," Eddie said.

The Taylor graduates had a small celebration Friday night, but are planning a bigger one with family and friends Saturday night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchicago proudgraduationUniversity of Illinois - Chicagoteacherschicago public schoolsChicagoUniversity Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
Geneva teens honored for helping to save woman from burning car
Boxing Out Negativity program encourages kids to put down guns, pick up gloves
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Group surprises CPS teachers with school supplies
More chicago proud
EDUCATION
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News