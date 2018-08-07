BACK TO SCHOOL

4 ways to ease your kid back into a school routine

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are four ways to ease your kids back into a routine ahead of the first day of school.

It's almost time for that first school bell to ring.

Are you ready? Are your children ready? If not, here are four ways to ease them back into school and that dreaded routine.

Establish a morning routine and practice it

Most parents know the morning of the first day back to school is hectic - you're making lunches, Susie doesn't want to wear her green shoes, Billy won't get out of bed ... Wouldn't it be nice to have a trial run?

Yes, and doctor Kim Giuliano with Cleveland Clinic Children said practicing that routine can even help with the jitters of going back.

However, she said practicing too far out could lead to further apprehension, so it's best to practice the week before.

Wean them from the screen

One of the best ways to prepare your child for going back to school is to cut their screen time.

Giuliano said children who interact with electronics have a harder time focusing, making them more anxious and irritable.

She suggests limiting screen time to 20-30 minute increments throughout the day.

Adjust those bedtimes

Giuliano said changing a sleep schedule before the school year starts is very important.

Parents could try putting a child to bed 10-15 minutes earlier, and after doing that for a couple of days, they should continue to increase by that increments until the desired bedtime is reached.

Talk about the back-to-school fears

Going back to school can be scary for some, so Giuliano said talking to children about the upcoming school year is a good way to lessen that anxiety.

She suggests taking a tour of the school, even if it's just of the parking lot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationback to schoolschooleducationstudents
BACK TO SCHOOL
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Affordable tech for back-to-school
Must-have items to start the school year right
89th Annual Bud Billiken Parade
More back to school
EDUCATION
Gay teen kicked out of home will pay $0 to attend Georgetown University
Teen winners of STEM Energy challenge re-envision Jackson Park
Must-have items to start the school year right
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
More Education
Top Stories
Chicago pastors gather at Stroger Hospital to pray for peace
Child struck by train in Portage, Indiana
Body found in Chicago River in Loop
Record number of teens employed by One Summer Chicago in 2018
Missing Rolling Meadows man last seen in West Englewood
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Suspects armed with Taser rob person on Hyde Park Metra platform
30 pounds of pot found during Porter County traffic stop
Show More
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo birds die in Colorado Springs hail storm
Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
Family speaks after girl killed in murder-suicide: 'They let him take her and now she's gone'
Mollie Tibbetts' father: Someone she knows took her
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
More News