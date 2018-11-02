A 4-year-old found a condom on her Milwaukee school's playground while out at recess and now has to have medical treatment after the condom tested positive for the sexually transmitted disease Chlamydia."I'm pissed. I'm very upset because it seems like nobody cares," said the girl's father George Harrell.The little girl's father said his daughter's school, Milwaukee Academy of Chinese Language, telling him she needed to go to the hospital."They told me she found a condom in the tot-lot play area at recess and she had been blowing back and forth in it as though it was a balloon," said Harrell.The 4-year-old had been out during her regular recess time when they say a teacher spotted her with it. The condom was taken to be tested and it came back positive for Chlamydia."When I thought about where the condom had been," said Harrell shaking his head. "This is my child and what just happened to her should have never happened to her."The little girl did not test positive for the STD, but her parents say the doctors put her on antibiotics just to be safe.They say what is upsetting is why more wasn't done to make sure the playgrounds are clean especially since the school is directly across the street from The Rave, a popular concert spot."They should have definitely had somebody scour wherever children will be. That I think is the most important part," said Harrell.The little girl has since been transferred to another K-4 school.Milwaukee Public Schools released the following statement in response to the incident:A teacher acted immediately, bringing the student to the school's nurse and contacted the parents. The school shares the family's concern and informed the MPD, requesting additional patrolling of the area going forward. The school is looking into solutions, such as additional perimeter security fencing, to ensure the cleanliness of the tot lot at all times.