5 Chicago public high schools among top 100 in the nation

Five Chicago schools ranked among the top 100 in the nation including one in the top 10.
CPS also scored the top five public high schools in the state of Illinois.
Walter Payton College Prep scored the top Illinois high school for the second consecutive year. The Near North Side School was the only CPS or Illinois school to crack the top 10 nationally at No. 9.
Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park and Libertyville High School were the only suburban schools that placed among the top 10 in the state.
The top-ranked high schools in Illinois include:
A total of 20 CPS high schools were named among the top 100 across Illinois. The full list of the 2018 Best High Schools can be found at here.
U.S. News & World Report publishes the Best High Schools list annually. The 2019 edition evaluated more than 23,000 public high schools nationwide to identify schools that best serve all of their students.