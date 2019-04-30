Education

5 Chicago public high schools among top 100 in the nation

CHICAGO -- Chicago Public High Schools once again took top spots among the U.S. News & World Report's annual list of the Best High Schools in the country.

Five Chicago schools ranked among the top 100 in the nation including one in the top 10.

CPS also scored the top five public high schools in the state of Illinois.

Walter Payton College Prep scored the top Illinois high school for the second consecutive year. The Near North Side School was the only CPS or Illinois school to crack the top 10 nationally at No. 9.

Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park and Libertyville High School were the only suburban schools that placed among the top 10 in the state.

The top-ranked high schools in Illinois include:

  • Walter Payton College Preparatory High School: 1st in Illinois and 9th nationally

  • Northside College Preparatory High School: 2nd in Illinois and 23rd nationally


  • Lane Technical College Preparatory High School: 3rd in Illinois and 69th nationally

  • Whitney M. Young Magnet High School: 4th in Illinois and 71st nationally

  • Jones College Preparatory High School: 5th in Illinois and 91st nationally

  • Adlai E. Stevenson High School: 6th in Illinois and 155th nationally

  • Proviso Math and Science Academy: 7th in Illinois and 175th nationally


  • Brooks College Prep Academy High School: 8th in Illinois and 186th nationally

  • Phoenix Military Academy High School: 9th in Illinois and 207th nationally

  • Libertyville High School: 10th in Illinois and #267th nationally


    • A total of 20 CPS high schools were named among the top 100 across Illinois. The full list of the 2018 Best High Schools can be found at here.

    U.S. News & World Report publishes the Best High Schools list annually. The 2019 edition evaluated more than 23,000 public high schools nationwide to identify schools that best serve all of their students.
