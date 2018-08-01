5th annual ComEd Icebox Derby to take off at Daley Plaza

Did you know that only 24 percent of jobs in science, technology, engineering and math fields are held by women? ComEd is committed to changing that.
2018 marks the fifth annual ComEd Icebox Derby.
30 girls + six teams + six recycled refrigerators = a twist on the old soap box derby race, all dedicated to getting girls interested and engaged in STEM through hands-on experience.
The girls spent four sessions building the cars before the race. Each build showed them new skills, and they could win items by completing challenges during the race.
Each participant also received a $1,500 scholarship.
Fans can cheer on the teams at the 5th Annual Ice Box Derby on Saturday, August 4 at Daley Plaza. The festivities begin at noon, and the race begins at 2 p.m.
Each team will complete six laps, stopping between laps to figure out a STEM challenge.
You can also follow the girls' progress at http://iceboxderby.com/
Do you have an old working refrigerator that you need to get rid of? ComEd will give you $50 and haul it away - plus it might end up as one of next year's Icebox Derby cars! Visit ComEd's website to find out more: https://www.comed.com/WaystoSave/ForYourHome
