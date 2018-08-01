EDUCATION

5th annual ComEd Icebox Derby to take off at Daley Plaza

Did you know that only 24 percent of jobs in science, technology, engineering and math fields are held by women? ComEd is committed to changing that.

2018 marks the fifth annual ComEd Icebox Derby.

30 girls + six teams + six recycled refrigerators = a twist on the old soap box derby race, all dedicated to getting girls interested and engaged in STEM through hands-on experience.

The girls spent four sessions building the cars before the race. Each build showed them new skills, and they could win items by completing challenges during the race.

Each participant also received a $1,500 scholarship.

Fans can cheer on the teams at the 5th Annual Ice Box Derby on Saturday, August 4 at Daley Plaza. The festivities begin at noon, and the race begins at 2 p.m.

Each team will complete six laps, stopping between laps to figure out a STEM challenge.

You can also follow the girls' progress at http://iceboxderby.com/

Do you have an old working refrigerator that you need to get rid of? ComEd will give you $50 and haul it away - plus it might end up as one of next year's Icebox Derby cars! Visit ComEd's website to find out more: https://www.comed.com/WaystoSave/ForYourHome
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationicebox derbyeducationsciencemath
EDUCATION
Westmont teen wins International Geography Bee in Germany
City announces new library modernization initiative
4 Star Chicagoan: Evan J. Roberts
For-profit art schools abruptly close, leave students scrambling
More Education
Top Stories
Aeromexico plane crash: At least 9 from Chicago area among survivors
Chicago Loop stabbing suspect photos released
State Rep. Nick Sauer resigns amid claims of posting ex's nude photos
Utah man sues McDonald's alleging his drink was drugged
Houston doctor killed by man whose mother died during surgery, police say
Illinois State Trooper applications now open
Arlington Heights men charged in sex assault of 2 girls
Police: 2 suspected of robbing Munster Ace Hardware, stealing from charity donation box
Show More
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at restaurant
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson hands out more cash to property taxpayers
Dog left in cage rescued from rising tide at NJ park
Obama endorses Pritzker, Raoul, 3 US House candidates
Man kills wife, ex-wife, son, himself over custody dispute, police say
More News