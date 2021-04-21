Over 700 Naperville students quarantined last week due to COVID exposure

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Over 700 students from one west suburban school district were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure last week.The Naperville School District 203shows that a total of 707 District 203 students were quarantined the week of April 12. There were just over 350 students quarantined the week before that.Just two staff members were quarantined the week of April 12.The dashboard also shows there were 25 reported COVID cases that week and 40 reported the week prior.School district officials could not immediately be reached early Wednesday for more information about the jump in quarantined students.During the week of April 4 to 10, COVID-19 transmission in DuPage County was "substantial," according to the dashboard."Whenever a positive case is reported, the District collaborates with the DuPage County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individual(s) to prevent further spread within our school and community," the district said on its website.