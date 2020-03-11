Coronavirus update: Lombard schools closed Wednesday amid COVID-19 concerns

Classes at Lombard School District 44 were closed Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday as crews conduct a deep clean. The district also cancelled afterschool activities.
School officials said the DuPage County Health Department advised them that an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended a volleyball game at Glenn Westlake Middle School on March 4. The school was informed Tuesday.
School officials said anyone who was at the volleyball game last week should self-monitor for symptoms until March 18.
"We didn't feel confident that it could happen overnight, we needed that additional day to ensure that enhanced cleaning could take place and be done so with fidelity," said Jennifer Nimke, District 44 spokesperson.
Several schools in Chicago and the suburbs have announced temporary closures due to the novel coronavirus, but Chicago Public Schools say they have no plans for any widespread closures right now.
Loyola Academy in Wilmette and Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School in Lakeview were both closed on Tuesday and will reopen for classes Wednesday.
Meanwhile, school district officials in Lombard said classes should resume Thursday.
Most Illinois colleges and universities are not taking steps as drastic as places like Harvard and University of California at Berkeley, which have suspended all in-person classes, but they're following CDC guidelines sin quarantining those who have studied abroad in places hard-hit by COVID-19.
Students at the University of Illinois at Chicago have mixed views on the dangers of coronavirus. UIC is not planning to cancel classes or shift to online lectures at this time.
"There is a robust team that are assimilating all this information, trying to make good decisions based on risk, but the ultimate goal is to try to continue as much of our mission, academic, research, healthcare mission as we can," said John Coronado, vice chancellor of administration and services at UIC.
The same goes for DePaul University, where students have been judged not to be at risk from an exposure at CineSpace, the commercial studios where DePaul conducts its film program. A producer from the Fox show NEXT who had COVID-19 visited CineSpace after her diagnosis.
"Students who use DePaul's facilities do not share public spaces, such as restrooms, with other sound stages," said the university in a statement.
Loyola University, Northwestern University and the University of Chicago are taking similar approaches, striking tasks forces, suspending faculty-led study abroad programs at least for spring and, in the case of U of C, suspending non-essential travel until at least April 15.
