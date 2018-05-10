EDUCATION

Walter Payton College Prep named best high school in Illinois, 8 other CPS schools make top 15

The top high schools in Illinois in 2018 are found in Chicago, according to a new report. (WLS)

The top high schools in Illinois in 2018 are found in Chicago, according to a new report.

U.S. News and World Report ranks Walter Payton College Prep as the No. 1 high school in the state. The school also ranks 52nd in the nation. Northside College Prep came in second and Lane Tech High School took the third spot.

Here's where other top-ranking Chicago Public Schools fell on the list:

-Walter Payton College Preparatory High School: 1st in Illinois, 52nd in the nation
-Northside College Preparatory High School: 2nd in Illinois, 82nd in the nation
-Lane Technical College Prep High School: 3rd in Illinois, 112th in the nation
-Phoenix Military Academy High School: 4th in Illinois, 122nd in the nation
-Jones College Prep High School 5th in Illinois, 124th in the nation
-Whitney M. Young Magnet High School: 6th in Illinois, 140th in the nation
-Lincoln Park High School: 9th in Illinois, 324th in the nation
-Gwendolyn Brooks College Prepatory Academy: 10th in Illinois, 345th in the nation
-Lindblom Math and Science Academy: 11th in Illinois, 395th in the nation

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson and Chicago Board of Education Frank Clark released a joint statement about the rankings Wednesday.

"These rankings are another deserved recognition for the hard-working students and dedicated teachers, principals and families at Chicago Public Schools. It is significant, yet not surprising, that CPS represents most of the best schools in Illinois and is among the ranks of the greatest schools in the country. These schools represent just a sampling of the many high quality schools that are raising the bar for success and leading education experts across the nation to take notice of Chicago's progress."

CLICK HERE to check out U.S. News and World Report's full list of the nation's best high schools in 2018.
