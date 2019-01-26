911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency

Our dispatchers never know what the next call might be.They train for many emergency situations, homework help is not one they plan for. We don't recommend 911 for homework help but this dispatcher helped a young boy out and brightened his day.@PoliceOne @apbweb @wlfi @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/w3qCYfJP7O — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) January 25, 2019

A Lafayette Police Department dispatcher gets some extra credit for helping a student with a homework emergency.The department tweeted out the audio of a 911 call from the young boy on Friday.Instead of turning the boy away, dispatcher Antonia Bundy stayed on the phone to help him."We get a lot of unusual call requests but this one kind of stood out," said Lafayette Police Sergeant Matt Gard.Bundy has been a dispatcher since April 2016."She's very much a dedicated employee, it doesn't surprise us that she goes above and beyond on a regular basis," said Sgt. Gard of Bundy.Gard says they can't identify the boy because he called from a cell phone that can't be traced.According to Gard, police think they know what school he may attend and they are trying to connect with him through the school's principal."We want to make sure everything is good, and make sure he knows, we appreciate him calling," Gard said.Police also want to make sure he knows when it's appropriate to call 911."He's not going to be in trouble," assured Gard.