ACT testing postponed for CPS students Saturday as teachers strike continues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago teachers strike isn't just keeping students out of the classroom, it's also impacting their plants to take college entrance exams.

ACT exams that were scheduled to be administered at multiple Chicago Public Schools locations Saturday have been postponed at the teachers strike continues.

The exam is no longer required for Illinois high school students, but many students submit their scores when applying to college.

The cancelation may also affect non-CPS student who signed up for the exam at a CPS school.
