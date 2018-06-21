CHICAGO PROUD

After School Matters offers over 700 summer programs for teens

EMBED </>More Videos

A safe place where Chicago teens can learn this summer is making Chicago proud. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A safe place where Chicago teens can learn this summer is making Chicago proud.

After School Matters, inspired by the late Maggie Daley, helps thousands of teenagers achieve their dreams.

CPS just let out for the summer this week which means many teens have lots of extra time on their hands. After School Matters offers over 700 summer programs to high school students in the arts, communications, sports and STEM.

Mary Ellen Caron, the CEO of After School Matters sat down with ABC7 to talk about the program which provides teens with opportunities to explore their talents and gain critical work and school skills.

For more information on applying for After School Matters visit aftershoolmatters.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationsummerjobsteencpschicago proud
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
Geneva teens honored for helping to save woman from burning car
Boxing Out Negativity program encourages kids to put down guns, pick up gloves
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Group surprises CPS teachers with school supplies
More chicago proud
EDUCATION
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News