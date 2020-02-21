Education

CPS removes another temporary Lincoln Park HS staff member after 'altercation with student'

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Unrest at Lincoln Park High School continues as Chicago Public Schools works to contain ongoing issues at the North Side school.

Thursday, CPS officials announced that yet another temporary staff member has been removed.

RELATED: At Lincoln Park High School meeting, CPS officials say 4 separate misconduct investigations are ongoing

Officials released a statement notifying parents of the most recent incident, citing that the staff member had an "altercation with a student."

The statement read in part:

"Creating a safe school culture and driving student outcomes remains our top priority at Lincoln Park High school. ... We continue to work very hard to ensure that your child has an environment where they can feel emotionally and physically safe, and we are encouraged by the positive progress we are seeing. As always, thank you for your support and partnership."

The letter to parents also stated that the "parents of the impacted student have been notified and supports are available to the student."

Over the past few weeks, the district has been trying to get a handle on five different investigations at the high school amid a series of scandals, staff shakeups and student protests, and angry parents.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE
Lincoln Park HS basketball suspended, principal removed for allegations of 'serious misconduct'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagolincoln parkhigh schoolmisconductchicago public schoolsinvestigationstudents
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lockport family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Man charged in fatal CTA tunnel shooting; CPD planning to add SWAT teams at trains, stations
Separate River North carjacking incidents, recent crime spree leaves community on alert
Starved Rock killer, 80, released from prison decades after 1960 triple-killing
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
Casey Urlacher among 10 charged in illegal gambling business: DOJ
Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii
Show More
Boy, 12, injured in Deerfield hit-and-run out of ICU, father says
Victoria's Secret goes private, CEO steps down amid Jeffrey Epstein ties
Groundbreaking African American physicist honored in Museum of Science and Industry exhibit
Chipotle offers BOGO deal Friday in honor of 'Miracle on Ice'
Calumet City police investigating possible shooting
More TOP STORIES News