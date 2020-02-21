CPS removes another temporary Lincoln Park HS staff member after 'altercation with student'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Unrest at Lincoln Park High School continues as Chicago Public Schools works to contain ongoing issues at the North Side school.
Thursday, CPS officials announced that yet another temporary staff member has been removed.
Officials released a statement notifying parents of the most recent incident, citing that the staff member had an "altercation with a student."
The statement read in part:
"Creating a safe school culture and driving student outcomes remains our top priority at Lincoln Park High school. ... We continue to work very hard to ensure that your child has an environment where they can feel emotionally and physically safe, and we are encouraged by the positive progress we are seeing. As always, thank you for your support and partnership."
The letter to parents also stated that the "parents of the impacted student have been notified and supports are available to the student."
Over the past few weeks, the district has been trying to get a handle on five different investigations at the high school amid a series of scandals, staff shakeups and student protests, and angry parents.
