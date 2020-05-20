WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Full Story
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Full Story
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health and Coronavirus
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team
Are students logging in to remote learning?
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
The ABC7 I-TEAM investigates remote learning during the pandemic. Chuck Goudie asks state and local officials what's really going on. The lack of tracking and schools that are finding success, tonight at 10 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
education
i team
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
I-TEAM
Virtual divorces offer alternative for couples splitting up during COVID-19
El Chapo envoy in Chicago, Margarito Flores, plays COVID card to get out of jail
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
COVID-19 fuels gun sales surge in Illinois and nationwide, shop owners say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL GOP lawmakers set to challenge Pritzker's stay-at-home order
Minivan hits pedestrian, drives into Wheeling home
Oprah donates $5M to fight COVID-19 in Chicago communities of color
High water levels continue to plague Willis Tower; close roads in city, suburbs
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
AAA predicts near-record-low Memorial Day travel this year
Horace Grant says Michael Jordan lied in 'Last Dance,' calls him 'snitch'
Show More
What to know about Indiana's 29,274 COVID-19 cases
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
How to access Chicago-area food banks during coronavirus crisis
Harry Caray's restaurant has creative plan to deal with social distancing amid reopening
More TOP STORIES News