EDUCATION

Arlington Heights considering truancy fines for parents

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents in a northwest suburb could be fined when their children miss school under a proposed ordinance.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
Parents in a northwest suburb could be fined when their children miss school under a proposed ordinance.

The Arlington Heights Village Board will consider that ordinance at their meeting Tuesday night.

It's meant to crack down on students who are chronically absent from school. The ordinance would allow for citations of parents or any adult who induces or attempts to induce any child to be absent from school or who knowingly harbors a child who is absent from school.

Critics of the law, say fining parents would create a burden on families who are already struggling.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationtruancyschoolArlington Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
CPS students head back to school Tuesday
Alabama Dept. of Education deems 8 gym class games as 'inappropriate'
Background check requirement removes 266 CPS employees from service
Daily Herald: Cook Memorial Library's bookmobile
More Education
Top Stories
7 injured after SUV flies off Lake Shore Drive onto construction equipment on North Side
CPS students head back to school Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot and humid
Tiffany Van Dyke speaks out ahead of husband's trial for Laquan McDonald murder
Kankakee County backs memorial to George Ryan, 2 other ex-governors
Gang took turns 'hacking' man to death with machete: Houston police
Woman's body recovered after Colorado River boat crash; 3 still missing
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
Show More
Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago
Tropical Storm Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
Northwestern doctoral student among 6 fatally shot in Chicago weekend violence
12 demonstrators arrested attempting to disrupt traffic near O'Hare
More News