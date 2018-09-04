Arlington Heights considering truancy fines for parents

Parents in a northwest suburb could be fined when their children miss school under a proposed ordinance.The Arlington Heights Village Board will consider that ordinance at their meeting Tuesday night.It's meant to crack down on students who are chronically absent from school. The ordinance would allow for citations of parents or any adult who induces or attempts to induce any child to be absent from school or who knowingly harbors a child who is absent from school.Critics of the law, say fining parents would create a burden on families who are already struggling.