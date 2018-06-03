Graduation day is always an emotional time for seniors and their families.That was especially true for one Massachusetts graduate.As Tyler Solomon was accepting his diploma during his graduation at Marshfield High School, he was told of an unexpected visitor.His father, Army Sgt. Damon Solomon, returned from a yearlong deployment overseas to surprise his son for his graduation.Not only that, Sgt. Solomon's return was a complete surprise to the entire family.Video posted by Marshfield Student Broadcasting shows the father and son hugging on the field.The Solomon family has a whole lot to celebrate.