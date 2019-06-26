Art teacher accused of stealing craft supplies from North Carolina Walmart

CLAYTON, N.C. -- A North Carolina high school teacher stole craft supplies from Walmart, according to Clayton Police Department.
Investigators charged Joanna Frantz, 59, with misdemeanor larceny after getting a call from the store about a person hiding supplies in her raincoat.
Investigators said Frantz cooperated with store staff and police when confronted.
They said she had nearly $225 worth of unpaid merchandise in her possession.
Frantz is a teacher at Clayton High School.
According to Jocoreport.com, she teaches art classes and has been at the school since August 2013.
