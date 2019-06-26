Education

Art teacher accused of stealing craft supplies from North Carolina Walmart

CLAYTON, N.C. -- A North Carolina high school teacher stole craft supplies from Walmart, according to Clayton Police Department.

Investigators charged Joanna Frantz, 59, with misdemeanor larceny after getting a call from the store about a person hiding supplies in her raincoat.

Investigators said Frantz cooperated with store staff and police when confronted.

They said she had nearly $225 worth of unpaid merchandise in her possession.

Frantz is a teacher at Clayton High School.

According to Jocoreport.com, she teaches art classes and has been at the school since August 2013.
