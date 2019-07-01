As contract expires, Chicago Teachers Union to discuss negotiations with Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teacher's Union will hold a news conference Monday morning to talk about the prospect for a strike this fall.CTU is not happy that Mayor Lightfoot has retained Rahm Emanuel's negotiating team. CTU's contract expired at midnight Sunday and the union said the mayor's negotiating team has yet to tender proposals.CTU says its contract proposals include, "basic education supports, teacher/staff diversity, adequate special education and bilingual education staffing, librarians and school nurses in every school, an end to the desperate shortage of social workers and counselors, restorative justice, trauma supports, early childhood education expansion, and after-school and sports programs."