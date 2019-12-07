Back 2 School Illinois launches holiday campaign to provide low-income students essential classroom supplies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An organization that helps children succeed in the classroom has just launched its holiday campaign.
Back 2 School Illinois not only distributes kits when students go back to school each year, but also year round.
The organization's CEO Matthew Kurtzman joined ABC7Chicago in the studio to talk about how to get involved.
Kurtzman said that for every $18 people donate to the organization, they will be able to put one more kit into the hands of a student in need.
He said there are 1.2 million kids in Illinois that live in low income families and although they get kits during the traditional back-to-school season, items run out and need to be replenished.
Each kit is grade appropriate and provides basic supplies.
Kurtzman pointed out that the kits are more than just school essential, but also gives the kids a boost of self-esteem by letting the student know they are worthy learning.
For more information, visit their website at http://b2si.org/.
