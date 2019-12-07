chicago proud

Back 2 School Illinois launches holiday campaign to provide low-income students essential classroom supplies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An organization that helps children succeed in the classroom has just launched its holiday campaign.

Back 2 School Illinois not only distributes kits when students go back to school each year, but also year round.

The organization's CEO Matthew Kurtzman joined ABC7Chicago in the studio to talk about how to get involved.

Kurtzman said that for every $18 people donate to the organization, they will be able to put one more kit into the hands of a student in need.

He said there are 1.2 million kids in Illinois that live in low income families and although they get kits during the traditional back-to-school season, items run out and need to be replenished.

Each kit is grade appropriate and provides basic supplies.

Kurtzman pointed out that the kits are more than just school essential, but also gives the kids a boost of self-esteem by letting the student know they are worthy learning.

For more information, visit their website at http://b2si.org/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationback to schoolschoolchicago proud
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Hundreds of children may go without gifts due to donation shortage
At-risk Chicago youth graduate from Fade It Forward program, launch barber careers
South Side school's chess team crowned state champs
Teen artist living with Down syndrome hosts Chicago exhibit to help others
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person in custody for crash that killed teacher, injured another woman in Orland Park: police
Man body-slammed by Chicago police officer in video released from jail
Officer seen drinking with Eddie Johnson under investigation for possible evidence tampering
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
2 dead in Forest Park shooting investigated as murder-suicide: police
2 men force girl, 15, into van at knifepoint on West Side: CPD
Officials list pot vape brands reported in US outbreak
Show More
Chicago White Sox holiday garage sale
Flesh-eating bacteria linked to heroin kills 7 in California
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
Motorcyclist killed in Bishop Ford crash; suspect arrested for DUI
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday
More TOP STORIES News