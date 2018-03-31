CHICAGO PROUD

Back 2 School Illinois launches school supplies contest for Chicago schools

Back 2 School Illinois has launched a contest to win a year's worth of school supplies for two Chicago schools. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Back 2 School Illinois will launch a contest on April 1 to win year's worth of school supplies for every student in that school. Two Chicago schools can win "Back 2 School" supply kits for every student in the school.

The kits will be packed with supplies students often need for school but often cannot afford.

The Chicago-based nonprofit is accepting nominations for schools that serve low-income students.

Applications for 2018 must be postmarked by July 24 to be eligible for the "Win School Supplies for Every Student" contest.

The two winning Chicago schools will be notified by August 7.

For more information on the contest visit: http://b2si.org/win-school-supplies-for-an-entire-school-contest

For more information on Back 2 School Illinois visit: www.b2si.org
