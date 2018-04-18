EDUCATION

Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy as literacy advocate

EMBED </>More Videos

How the Barbara Bush Foundation carries on the first lady's legacy.

HOUSTON, Texas --
In 2013, Neil and Maria Bush founded the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation to carry on the former first lady's legacy as a champion of literacy.

The foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life for Houstonians of all ages through the power of of reading, writing, clear communication and critical thinking.

The Barbara Bush Foundation helps increase awareness of the literacy crisis in America.

EMBED More News Videos

How Barbara Bush's legacy as a champion of literacy will live on.



The foundation invests $1.5 million annually in grants, in-kind goods, pro-bono services, tools, support and training to enhance the capacity of literacy organizations and coalitions.

The foundation also recently invested more than $250,000 to the Barbara Bush Library to buy books and a mobile library to continue the effort to improve literacy in order to tackle bigger problems facing society.

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation released a statement about Mrs. Bush, saying:

"Mrs. Bush had an unwavering desire to help others with her innate kindness and piercing wisdom. As a role model for leading a life of service to others and a champion of the literacy cause for more than three decades, she will forever be our inspiration for helping people reach their fullest potential in life through the power of literacy.

Before she passed, her foundation donated money to the Barbara Bush Library to replace books destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

Mrs. Bush authored two children's books, C. Fred's Story and the best-selling Millie's Book, both of which have benefited literacy through proceeds from sales.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationreadingcharitybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News