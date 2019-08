Better Business Bureau: Beware of back-to-school scams

Fake back-to-school ads

Fake calls from admissions, demanding payments

Fake scholarships and grants

ID Theft, roommate and off-campus housing scams

It's almost time for students to head back to the classroom.On top of school supplies and books, there's something just as important students and parents needs to look out for. Back-to-school scams.According to The Better Business Bureau, 18-24 is the most scammed age group.Steve Burness with the BBB stopped by ABC 7 to give some tips on how parents and students can avoid getting scammed in the new school year.To learn more on how to avoid scams visit, www.bbb.org