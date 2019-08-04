better business bureau

Better Business Bureau: Beware of back-to-school scams

By Rachel Davis
It's almost time for students to head back to the classroom.

On top of school supplies and books, there's something just as important students and parents needs to look out for. Back-to-school scams.

According to The Better Business Bureau, 18-24 is the most scammed age group.

Steve Burness with the BBB stopped by ABC 7 to give some tips on how parents and students can avoid getting scammed in the new school year.

What to look out for

  • Fake back-to-school ads

  • Fake calls from admissions, demanding payments

  • Fake scholarships and grants

  • ID Theft, roommate and off-campus housing scams


    • To learn more on how to avoid scams visit, www.bbb.org.

    ABC7 Viewers can contact the BBB directly by emailing your questions and concerts to abc7@chicago.bbb.org
