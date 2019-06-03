Education

Chicago Board of Education members resign; Lightfoot to announce new board

Members of the Chicago Board of Education announced Wednesday they'll step down, opening the door for Mayor Lightfoot to overhaul the board.

Lightfoot made the announcement after doing a tour of various departments at City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

During her campaign, Lightfoot talked about bringing in bold reforms to city government, and has been a supporter of an elected school board.

Lightfoot fired School Board President Frank Clark and six other members of the Chicago Board of Education on just her second full day in office.

"The entire board, this was their last meeting today. We'll be announcing shortly a new board," Lightfoot said.

The resignation of the current board members will be effective on June 21.

Lightfoot's press team released the following statement about the Chicago Board of Education resignations:

From day one, I have promised to deliver bold reforms to our public school system that will provide high-quality education for every child in every community. That promise begins by putting equity first, expanding early childhood education, supporting our dedicated teachers and staff, and ensuring that those decisions made on behalf of our children are led by those with different perspectives throughout the district, including CPS parents, educators, administrators and Local School Council members. We thank the current members of the Chicago Board of Education for their service. A new Board of Education will be installed ahead of the June board meeting, and we will continue to work toward an elected school board that is representative of students, families and our community.

The new school board will be seated at the June 26th board meeting.
