Catholic Schools prepare for start of the school year with full weeks of in-person learning

By
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's a huge undertaking to convert a cafeteria into a STEM lab so the old lab can become a classroom.

A multipurpose room will also shift into a big classroom- those are just some of the changes at St. Paul of the Cross School in Park Ridge.

"I believe with my whole heart our kids need to be back in school and teachers need to be back in the classroom," said St. Paul of the Cross Principal Erika Mickelburgh.

With guidance from the Archdiocese of Chicago to have in-school learning five days a week, Mickelburgh said she and the entire school community have been preparing since June to make it happen.

The school's 600 students will be broken into small grade level cohorts.

"Under this plan, they will be in one classroom throughout the day and teachers move to them," she said.

No one gets inside without masks, temperature checks and hand sanitizer.

With two school buildings and enough doors for each grade to enter and exit Mickelburgh said she is confident kids and staff will stay safe.
