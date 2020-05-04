teachers

CPS launches annual #ThankaTeacher campaign for Teacher Appreciation Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- During these challenging times, Chicago's teachers rise to the occasion and continue to inspire their students each and every day.

This week, May 4-8, CPS is showing its gratitude for its more than 20,000 teachers through its annual #ThankATeacher appreciation campaign.

Chicagoans looking to get involved in Teacher Appreciation Week can find ideas online on how to celebrate their favorite teachers, including a toolkit that has window signs, sample messages, social media graphics, and other ways to recognize the teachers who have gone above and beyond to support students during this time.

RELATED: ABC 7 partners with Chicago Public Schools to air supplemental educational programming

Ways to #ThankATeacher include:
  • Creating a window sign with an encouraging message.

  • Sending a teacher a personalized thank you note.

  • Tagging @ChiPubSchools and your favorite teacher in a photo or video on social media.

  • Changing your profile picture to a Teacher Appreciation Week graphic or avatar.


For more information visit: cps.edu/taw2020.
