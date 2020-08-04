Education

CHA holds college trunk party amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, students are still preparing to head off to college in the fall.

Every year, the Chicago Housing Authority organizes a trunk party called Take Flight College Send Off.

About 150 college-bound students took part this year.

Among the students is Anicia Miller will be attending Harvard University to study Biomedical Engineering.

But the St. Ignatius High School grad will attend the prestigious school online because of the pandemic.

"It is a bit disappointing that I won't be able to have that full experience," said Miller. "But when you think about it from the bigger picture everyone in my class year is also going through this."

The trunk party usually takes place at the Harold Washington Library but this year it was scaled back to a drive through celebration.

Beyond the dorm supplies and the linens, this year students will also get a Chromebook.

"Many of these students are first-time college students in their family, and maybe in their community. We need to make sure they are successful, said Tracey Scott, CHA CEO.

Jade White, is heading to Beloit College in Wisconsin.

"I'm a single mom, I have three children and I work with the community as well so it's been very helpful for all the people in my family, my church family to help me make this journey with my son," said White's mom, Nicole Wade.
