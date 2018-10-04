I gotta v important announcement to make today Re: @SocialWorks_Chi If ur in the city pull up if not I’m streaming on twitter starting at 1 pic.twitter.com/UQ35EYs6mY — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 4, 2018

Chance the Rapper and his non-profit organization, SocialWorks, will announce new plans to help support Chicago Public Schools programs at 1 p.m. Thursday. The event at the Chicago Cultural Center is part of his 2nd Annual SocialWorks summit.Chance and SocialWorks will be joined by CPS principals and representatives from Children First Fund and CS4All along with representatives from corporations who have pledged to support the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund, which aims to bring arts education to schools that have had their budgets cut.Chance will also announce the unveiling of SocialWorks' new initiative and granting system geared towards mental health.